'Un-American': Pence drops MAGA-world bomb rebuking vote stealing plot

As Donald Trump becomes increasingly unhinged about the insurrection, former vice president Mike Pence has officially repudiated the MAGA election lie, saying “Trump is wrong” and that he did not have the right to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Meanwhile, the RNC has voted to censure the GOP’s top Jan. 6 critics, saying the rioters were engaging in “legitimate political discourse.” Feb. 4, 2022