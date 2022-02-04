IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Closing in? MAGA riot panel evidence links call to Trump as Pence slams 45 02:17
Now Playing
'Un-American': Pence drops MAGA-world bomb rebuking vote stealing plot 11:14
UP NEXT
Unmasked: Under criminal probe Giuliani is 'The Masked Singer' and it goes as you would expect 07:41 'Cutting very close to Trump': Bombshell MAGA memos have 45 scrambling 09:47 ‘Criminal peril’: Dominoes against Trump start falling in riot probe 10:08 Will Pence sink Trump? VP's aides 'shed considerable light' in riot probe 04:03 'Sociopath': Estranged wife of MAGA extremist charged with sedition describes terror she faced 05:45 Playing Murdoch: 'Succession' star on money, power and politics 08:38 'Behavior of thugs': Trump directly linked to voting machine scheme 10:43 45 bombshell: Explosive Oval Office meeting on voting machine plot revealed 06:01 MAGA legal bombshell: Trump admits he wanted Pence to steal election 11:54 'Bogus' MAGA scheme hits Congress: Fake Trump electors subpoenaed 10:30 Busted: See shameless GOP leaders taking credit for Biden law they obstructed 05:48 MAGA party lawmakers banning books to ease 'white discomfort' 03:42 CBD oil from marijuana linked to lower Covid rates 03:59 'Oncoming train': Gaetz alleged sex crimes bombshell exposed 03:54 Fox News lies debunked: Viewers know less than if they watched no news at all 14:30 So much losing: Judge who dealt MAGA losses on Obamacare, voting, to leave SCOTUS 09:14 SCOTUS bombshell paves way for first Black woman on court, after Biden pledge 08:44 Trumpworld scandal explodes: Feds eye scheme 06:36 'Un-American': Pence drops MAGA-world bomb rebuking vote stealing plot 11:14
As Donald Trump becomes increasingly unhinged about the insurrection, former vice president Mike Pence has officially repudiated the MAGA election lie, saying “Trump is wrong” and that he did not have the right to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Meanwhile, the RNC has voted to censure the GOP’s top Jan. 6 critics, saying the rioters were engaging in “legitimate political discourse.”
Feb. 4, 2022 Read More Closing in? MAGA riot panel evidence links call to Trump as Pence slams 45 02:17
Now Playing
'Un-American': Pence drops MAGA-world bomb rebuking vote stealing plot 11:14
UP NEXT
Unmasked: Under criminal probe Giuliani is 'The Masked Singer' and it goes as you would expect 07:41 'Cutting very close to Trump': Bombshell MAGA memos have 45 scrambling 09:47 ‘Criminal peril’: Dominoes against Trump start falling in riot probe 10:08 Will Pence sink Trump? VP's aides 'shed considerable light' in riot probe 04:03