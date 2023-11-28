IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: Biden, Harris, the Clintons and Melania Trump join former President Jimmy Carter for a tribute to Rosalynn Carter

    'Twisted logic': Katyal shreds Trump as fraud receipts haunt him in trial

    'No Guardrails': Experts sound alarm about Trump's plot for 'radical' second term

  Exposed: New audio reveals Speaker Mike Johnson's controversial views

  Prison fears: See D.A. who could lock up Trump make rare appearance in RICO court

  'Who Killed JFK?' Rob Reiner says he solved assassination

  Stopping 'dictator' Trump is a choice: Rob Reiner lays it out on MSNBC

  'The trenches teach survival': Ari Melber and Lil Durk on music & culture (MSNBC Segment)

  Jail for threats? In Trump case, RICO lawyer says real attacks land defendants behind bars, not 'gagged'

  Gagged? Trump on defense as Jack Smith takes tough gag order to powerful court

  Obama warns big tech about lies amid outcry over Musk's 'antisemitism' & racist 'replacement' theory

  'Goofy' Trump doesn't get Chicago: Lil Durk on 'Trenches,' Drake & Morgan Wallen with Ari Melber

  Your VP's favorite rapper: E-40 and Ari Melber on music, tech and White House visits

  Scandal-ridden Santos won't run for reelection: Fmr. aide on lies & charges

  Leaked coup tapes upend the Georgia RICO case: Melber Report

  Heat: Trump's nightmare RICO tapes leak, and MAGA defense attorney confesses in court

  Convicted Trump aide's lawyer on RICO case & coup tape leak: Melber Intv

  Coup video bombshell: Trump aides' confessions hurt his RICO case, says prosecutor

  Secret coup video leaks: Trump conviction more likely as aides confess to RICO prosecutors

  Clarence Thomas scandal corners high court: New 'code' adopted over calls for reform

  See Trump's secret coup video: Aide Sidney Powell spills on Trump in RICO session on tape

The Beat with Ari

‘Twisted logic’: Katyal shreds Trump as fraud receipts haunt him in trial

08:13

In a new filing, Donald Trump urged an appeals court to keep his gag order on pause in his civil fraud trial and accused the judge of “brazen” and “unmitigated” violations of the constitution. Former U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal calls the filing a “extension of the same twisted logic Donald Trump has always used to defend himself.” NYU law professor Melissa Murray also joins MSNBC’s Katie Phang to discuss.Nov. 28, 2023

    08:13
