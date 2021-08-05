Trump’s ‘attempted coup’: Bombshell new evidence reveals how close Trump came to overthrowing democracy
New evidence confirms Trump pressed the DOJ to overturn the 2020 election, prompting many to call his efforts a “coup attempt.” Emails show DOJ officials rejected their own colleague’s request to intervene in Georgia’s election certification, according to ABC News. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down the evidence revealing how deep this pressure went and what to expect as the investigation unfolds.Aug. 5, 2021