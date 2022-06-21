The Case Building Against Donald Trump

- Now Playing
The Case Building Against Donald Trump10:57
- UP NEXT
Remembering and Celebrating Juneteenth08:14
Displaced by Force The Alarmingly Increasing Number04:12
January 6 Committee Hearings: Brad Raffensperger06:48
Analyzing Week Two of The January six Committee Hearings07:40
Ginni Thomas Invited By 1/6 Committee To Testify05:26
January 6th Committee Focuses On Mike Pence's Role06:47
Unmasked: Revealing the Identities of Hate Group Members05:55
Election Lies: Day Two of the Jan. 6 Committee Hearings10:52
Changing the Direction of Spanish-language Radio07:22
School Children At Risk of Losing Free Universal Lunch05:54
Political Might and Possible National Implications of Fl Gov Desantis05:19
The Struggle To Address Inequities in Education09:36
The Struggle To Address Inequities in Education07:29
Beyond The Beltway: Suburban Moms On Baby Formula Crisis08:20
Chairwoman Kamilah Moore on the California Task Force on Reparations Report03:45
U.S. Ambassador to the UN talks about the critical role the UN plays right now.05:49
U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the war in Ukraine.04:46
Will Congress Pass Gun Reform Legislation after Uvalde and other mass shootings?06:02
Hot Takes in the Culture Corner06:48
- Now Playing
The Case Building Against Donald Trump10:57
- UP NEXT
Remembering and Celebrating Juneteenth08:14
Displaced by Force The Alarmingly Increasing Number04:12
January 6 Committee Hearings: Brad Raffensperger06:48
Analyzing Week Two of The January six Committee Hearings07:40
Ginni Thomas Invited By 1/6 Committee To Testify05:26
Play All