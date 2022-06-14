IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Election Lies: Day Two of the Jan. 6 Committee Hearings

    10:52
Symone

Election Lies: Day Two of the Jan. 6 Committee Hearings

10:52

Symone Sanders and her political panel break down the second day of the January 6 Committee hearings. We hear from former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien and former attorney general Bill Barr about former president Trump’s decision to spread lies about voter fraud during the 2020 election even though his inner circle told him there was no evidence of wrongdoingJune 14, 2022

    Election Lies: Day Two of the Jan. 6 Committee Hearings

    10:52
