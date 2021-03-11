Top White House economic adviser: Biden will reach across the aisle but main priority is helping Americans

Top White House economic adviser: Biden will reach across the aisle but main priority is helping Americans05:03
After zero Republicans voted to support the American Rescue Plan, Stephanie Ruhle asks White House Council of Economic Advisers Member Jared Bernstein if the administration can get Biden's legislative goals accomplished without Republicans. "This president has shown that his main priority is getting help to the American people. He will first try to do that across the aisle but if that doesn't work, he's not going to pack up his marbles and go home."