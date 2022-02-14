Covid study finds risk of heart problems after infection
NBC News Health and Medical Reporter Erika Edwards, and NBC News Medical Contributor and Former Obama White House Policy Director Dr. Kavita Patel joined Chris Jansing to discuss the latest in Covid with the US reporting a decline in all 49 states and DC over the last two weeks, and a new VA study that found Covid patients at risk for heart problems one-year after infections. “The risks remained despite age, race or even underlying health problems such as obesity,” Edwards said. “Of course the concern here is what is this going to do to our healthcare system?”Feb. 14, 2022
