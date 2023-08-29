IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Why it's wrong to assume a single gunman is a 'lone wolf' shooter

Rachel Maddow

Why it's wrong to assume a single gunman is a 'lone wolf' shooter

A gunman on a homicidal rampage in Jacksonville, Florida appears to have been alone in committing his crime, but his apparently racist motivations make it wrong to consider him a "lone wolf" shooter. Kathleen Belew, who researches far-right extremism and white power movements, talks with Rachel Maddow about the context in which to understand violent far-right extremists.Aug. 29, 2023

    Why it's wrong to assume a single gunman is a 'lone wolf' shooter

