Senator Hassan shames Republicans for failure to stand up for democracy
02:08
Rachel Maddow shares highlights of Senator Maggie Hassan explaining her change in position on excepting voting rights from the filibuster and expresses her dismay at Republicans who would not act to preserve democracy in the United States.Jan. 20, 2022
