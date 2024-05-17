David DePape sentenced to 30 years for hammer attack on Paul Pelosi

David DePape, who was convicted on federal charges for attacking Paul Pelosi in his home with a hammer and attempting to kidnap then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

DePape, 44, was convicted in November of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault on the immediate family member of a federal official.

DePape broke into the Pelosis' San Francisco home in October 2022, asking, "Where's Nancy?" before striking 83-year-old Paul Pelosi in the head with a hammer. During the trial, Paul Pelosi testified that he woke up in a pool of his own blood. The attack left him with a fractured skull, and he said that he has lingering headaches and dizzy spells.

DePape’s sentence is less than what prosecutors had asked for. They had gone further than the U.S. Probation Office's recommendation of a 25-year sentence, asking the judge for a terrorism enhancement to lengthen the sentence to 40 years.

“At a time when extremism has led to attacks on public and elected officials, this case presents a moment to speak to others harboring ideologically motivated violent dreams and plans,” prosecutors said in a filing last week. “This case presents strong deterrent value to say that violent ideological attacks will be punished to the full extent of the law.”

