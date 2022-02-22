Putin builds on past Crimea invasion to encroach further on Ukraine
Ali Velshi revisits Russian invasion of Crimea and the Russia-backed separatists who have been destabilizing Eastern Ukraine since 2014, and ties those events to Russia's current aggression toward Ukraine.Feb. 22, 2022
