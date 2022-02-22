Putin builds on past Crimea invasion to encroach further on Ukraine

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    U.S. and Western allies weigh options to punish Russia for Putin's Ukraine incursion

    05:22

  • Putin narrative to excuse Ukraine invasion rings hollow to experts and observers

    05:42

  • Putin aims to divide, destabilize to erode Ukraine sovereignty

    04:04

  • Trump the failed candidate lacks the privilege of Trump the president; can be sued: judge

    05:05

  • New Texas GOP voting rules tie election system in knots; thousands of ballots rejected

    09:30

  • With businesses failing, Trump taps his political supporters to maintain his wealth

    05:21

  • Trump's legal and money woes snowball as his financial credibility crumbles

    08:59

  • With Trump abandoned by accounting firm, House Oversight asks GSA to yank hotel lease

    04:53

  • Trump, deep in debt, faces dwindling options to preserve faltering business

    05:38

  • Republicans worry unruly passenger no-fly list casts anti-maskers as terrorists

    08:23

  • Fake elector probe spotlights veteran of bogus Republican election fraud claims

    02:58

  • Frantic January 6th texts to Mark Meadows only a 'sliver' of investigation's evidence

    08:37

  • Pentagon all ears for ideas on how bunny penetrated security to access inner courtyard

    01:30

  • Letter to Pence shows fake elector scheme being put in motion

    02:56

  • New subpoenas show focus on Trump campaign officials in fake elector scheme 

    03:29

  • Sandy Hook families achieve major legal victory against gun maker

    06:32

  • Wave of new candidates eager to counter wave of right-wing activists in local elections

    05:32

  • Trump's long-time accounting firm dumps him on Valentine's Day

    07:17

  • Lesson of 'little green men' prompts U.S. strategy of radical transparency on Russia

    03:45

  • Anger and fear among Ukrainians in Russia's crosshairs

    03:01

Rachel Maddow

Putin builds on past Crimea invasion to encroach further on Ukraine

04:50

Ali Velshi revisits Russian invasion of Crimea and the Russia-backed separatists who have been destabilizing Eastern Ukraine since 2014, and ties those events to Russia's current aggression toward Ukraine.Feb. 22, 2022

