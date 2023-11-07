IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Maddow: No accident Trump's courtroom chaos makes a mockery of the legal system

    04:04
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Trump incriminated himself and his children with one word on the stand

    08:56

  • Donald Trump testifies in his civil fraud trial

    02:32

  • ‘Chill over much of courtroom’: Expert on Trump’s impact as witness in NY civil fraud trial Monday

    13:40

  • Michael Cohen reveals never-before-seen documents

    05:36

  • ‘It’s bonkers’: Fmr. U.S. Attorney on shocking report about Trump plotting revenge

    07:53

  • Mary Trump: Donald Trump looks like a 'disgruntled toddler' in court

    02:57

  • Trump ‘loses it’ on witness stand as empire wobbles in fraud case

    10:16

  • Why Trump did not face cross-examination in New York fraud trial

    03:23

  • Beschloss: ‘Will we have a rule of law if Donald Trump is elected? That question is very much open’

    08:43

  • Susanne Craig: Trump, his legal team were ‘speaking to a wider political audience’ in NY fraud case

    04:10

  • Trump testifies his Trump Tower triplex was overvalued: ‘When you add the roof, you’re not that far off’

    01:20

  • Judge to 'very combative' Trump: Fraud trial 'not a political rally'

    09:31

  • Analyzing Trump's motives for sparring with judge during testimony

    01:44

  • Trump spars with judge during testimony in civil trial

    03:13

  • Trump begins testimony, judge asks that he keep answers concise

    01:54

  • What to expect when Trump takes the stand in civil fraud trial

    06:39

  • What to expect when Ivanka Trump testifies in the New York civil fraud case

    03:13

  • ‘Very fraught, very contentious’: Eric Trump’s second day testimony in NY fraud trial scrutinized

    10:27

  • Judge drops hammer on Trump: Gags entire legal team

    11:38

Rachel Maddow

Maddow: No accident Trump's courtroom chaos makes a mockery of the legal system

04:04

Rachel Maddow looks at Donald Trump's larger project beyond his defense strategy in individual cases against him, to delegitimize the independent judiciary and the court system, effectively giving permission to himself and his followers to ignore the rule in law in favor of whatever Trump declares. Nov. 7, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Maddow: No accident Trump's courtroom chaos makes a mockery of the legal system

    04:04
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Trump incriminated himself and his children with one word on the stand

    08:56

  • Donald Trump testifies in his civil fraud trial

    02:32

  • ‘Chill over much of courtroom’: Expert on Trump’s impact as witness in NY civil fraud trial Monday

    13:40

  • Michael Cohen reveals never-before-seen documents

    05:36

  • ‘It’s bonkers’: Fmr. U.S. Attorney on shocking report about Trump plotting revenge

    07:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All