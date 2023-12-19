IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    From Alex Jones to neo-Nazis, civil lawsuits offer a means of fighting a public menace

    07:19
Rachel Maddow

From Alex Jones to neo-Nazis, civil lawsuits offer a means of fighting a public menace

07:19

Rachel Maddow looks at how civil lawsuits are being used to push back against public menaces, including a neo-Nazi organization that has been terrorizing parts of New England. Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell joins to discuss how she intends to use the power of the courts against the neo-Nazi group. Dec. 19, 2023

