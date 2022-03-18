Estimated Russian casualties put Ukraine war in category of catastrophe
Ali Velshi looks at U.S. intelligence and other estimates of Russian casualties in Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine so far, with at least half as many in three weeks as in Russia's entire catastrophic decade of fighting in Afghanistan. March 18, 2022
