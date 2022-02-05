IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Chris Hayes rips Neil Gorsuch for private speech at conservative event

    04:01

  • Missouri ‘Stand Your Ground’ bill critiqued as racist ‘Make Murder Legal Act’

    08:41

  • Joy Reid: Biden returns to foreign and domestic policy wheelhouse after tough year

    11:12

  • Breaking down details of U.S. raid on ISIS leader in Syria

    01:57

  • NYT: Trump fake electors planning began as early as 15 days after election

    05:50

  • FBI identifies six juvenile persons of interest in HBCU bomb threats

    01:20

  • Trump sought means of seizing voting machines in wake of his 2020 election defeat: NYT

    08:39

  • Two Connecticut detectives placed on leave over handling of Black women's deaths

    03:02

  • Former Facebook employee says company not ready for election wave

    04:20

  • WH economic adviser: We expect Omicron will impact January jobs numbers

    04:36

  • Judge rejects terms of plea deal for killers of Ahmaud Arbery

    03:11

  • 'For the Love of Henry Greenbaum'

    07:44

  • Florida Democrat rails against bill that could restrict classroom discussions

    06:44

  • Trump says Pence 'could have overturned the election'

    08:08

  • 'Say it ain't so!': Fans react to Tom Brady retirement reports

    03:29

  • Tom Brady reportedly retiring from NFL after 22 seasons

    00:40

  • Providence mayor urges residents to stay indoors, non-emergency travel ban in place

    02:51

  • Thousands without power as powerful nor'easter slams East Coast

    02:38

  • 'Stay home': State of emergency declared in New York, New Jersey amid winter storm

    02:08

  • Winter storm pounds Northeast with heavy snow, strong winds

    04:12

Rachel Maddow

Disgraced Trump NSA Flynn proposed using National Guard to seize voting machines: NYT

07:05

Robert Draper, contributing writer for the New York Times Magazine, discusses his reporting on the role of disgraced former Trump NSA Mike Flynn in the early planning by Trump acolytes of how to negate Trump's 2020 election loss, with Flynn advocating for using the military to seize voting machines. Feb. 5, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Chris Hayes rips Neil Gorsuch for private speech at conservative event

    04:01

  • Missouri ‘Stand Your Ground’ bill critiqued as racist ‘Make Murder Legal Act’

    08:41

  • Joy Reid: Biden returns to foreign and domestic policy wheelhouse after tough year

    11:12

  • Breaking down details of U.S. raid on ISIS leader in Syria

    01:57

  • NYT: Trump fake electors planning began as early as 15 days after election

    05:50

  • FBI identifies six juvenile persons of interest in HBCU bomb threats

    01:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All