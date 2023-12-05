Cheney to Republicans: 'We have a particular duty to step up' against Trump

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Former Rep. Liz Cheney talks with Rachel Maddow about why she and her colleagues on the political right have a particular responsibility to confront Donald Trump as he draws support from their end of the political spectrum.Dec. 5, 2023

