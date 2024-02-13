Attacks on Willis raise debate on how best to preserve Georgia case against Trump

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rachel Maddow rounds up the incredibly busy week Donald Trump will have in multiple courts as several of his legal crises converge in a narrow time frame. By the end of the week, Trump is expected to be in Georgia to attend a hearing on the personal relationships of the prosecutors in his election interference case as Trump's co-defendants seek to disqualify her from involvement in the case. Feb. 13, 2024

