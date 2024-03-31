IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump and GOP attack Biden for recognizing Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter Sunday
March 31, 202404:18
Trump and GOP attack Biden for recognizing Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter Sunday

04:18

President Joe Biden is facing criticism from Donald Trump and Republicans for recognizing March 31 as “Transgender Day of Visibility," which has been held on the same date since 2010, and falls on the same day as Easter this year. MSNBC's the Rev. Al Sharpton is joined by former Republican Rep. David Jolly and Michael Hardaway, former staffer to Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, to discuss.March 31, 2024

