In the race to derail Donald Trump, the Republican presidential field is struggling. As the remaining candidates prepare for their fourth debate tonight, only one GOP hopeful seems to have any sort of chance ahead of the primaries.

While Chris Christie is hoping to strike lightning in New Hampshire, the former New Jersey governor has effectively weaponized himself to make powerful arguments against Trump’s electability and fitness. Unlike most of the diminishing GOP field, Christie understands the imperative of prosecuting the case against Trump and his record. He also recognizes the importance of speaking to Americans not part of the Trump MAGA base who will vote in a general election. But for now, his polling and fundraising numbers are not where they need to be.

That leaves the other candidate in the race who recognizes there are persuadable independent and moderate voters: Nikki Haley. The former U.N. ambassador has shown herself to be a serious, substantive and feisty campaigner. Her smackdowns of Vivek Ramaswamy during the first three debates have demonstrated her capacity to launch piercing, effective attacks without appearing mean-spirited.

But sparring with Ramaswamy, while entertaining, will have little to no impact on the race. Unlike Christie, Haley has still not in any meaningful way directed her fire and considerable rhetorical skills at Trump. If Haley hopes to prevail in the primaries, she better sharpen her stilettos and play some smashmouth offense. Second place is last place.

Luckily for Haley, her political skills and moderate tone appeal to much of the donor class who have soured on Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis. With fellow South Carolinian Sen. Tim Scott out of the race, Haley will have more opportunities of securing non-Trump, major donors for her spirited campaign. She’ll need money to grind out wins in Iowa and New Hampshire, as Trump maintains a commanding lead over her and the remaining GOP candidates.

Haley did receive a much-needed boost last week, with a timely endorsement from the Charlie Koch-backed Americans for Prosperity Action. Koch's political network will provide a grassroots army that can pound the pavement and light up the phone lines, engaging voters by mail, digitally and on the airwaves. In Haley, the Koch network saw a candidate with an aspirational message, even if that message does not conform with the typically less aggressive, non-interventionist foreign policy advocated by those in Koch world. But clearly, in this post-Trump world, devotion to ideological litmus tests has gone out the window.

The Koch endorsement is just one step forward, however. Haley must do more — a lot more. She needs to channel her inner Chris Christie and make the case that Trump has repeatedly exercised horrible judgement, is a threat to the constitutional order, is erratic, undisciplined, and too great a risk with four criminal indictments. It’s time to turn the page. Moreover, Haley must attack frontally and directly.

Often underestimated, Haley has proven her critics wrong thus far. For example, until recently, she has managed the abortion question skillfully, arguing for greater pragmatism and realism. Haley knows abortion is an enormous political vulnerability for the GOP and speaks compassionately about women who find themselves in this deeply difficult and personal predicament. She had meticulously avoided taking a draconian position, refusing to endorse a federal ban and wanting to leave the matter to the states.

But that's why Haley’s recent support of a six-week abortion ban was such a serious error. The Democrats have pounced. For all his many faults, contradictions, prevarications and inconsistencies, Trump seems to understand the folly of extreme abortion politics. Even a broken watch is correct twice every day. Sensing an opportunity, Christie is on the record strongly opposing a six-week abortion ban, hoping to pick off support of major donors who tend to be more moderate on the issue. Republicans would be wise to follow a blue state conservative governor on this and other issues. From his experience in New Jersey, Christie instinctively knows how to spot landmines in difficult political terrain.

For now, the Koch endorsement will give Haley’s campaign some energy and reinforcements. But tonight, Haley must focus on her true opponent, and forego spending any significant time or energy swatting at the distractions standing next to her on the debate stage. Time will tell if Haley is truly willing to do what it takes to defeat an opponent who knows no boundaries and will do whatever it takes to win.