    Nikki Haley endorsed by Charles Koch-backed political network

    Report: Mike Pence reveals details in Trump's federal election interference case

  The Last Thing: Be true to yourself

  Congress back from Thanksgiving break

  Israel & Hamas release more hostages as temporary truce continues

  Thanksgiving Eve panel: this week in politics

  The Israeli government says no hostages will be released before Friday

  Reports: Negotiations for potential return of Sam Altman to OpenAI

  Elon Musk's 'X' suing Media Matters for defamation

  New House speaker visits former President Trump in Florida

  Israeli government approves deal to release some hostages held in Gaza

  The Last Thing: Rosalynn Carter's legacy

  The dangerous rhetoric of Donald Trump

  High stakes hearing over Trump gag order

  Week in Review with a presidential historian

  Trump's partial gag order tested in appeals court

  A special sendoff to the 11th Hour's executive producer

  The Last Thing: 'Do it for Lewiston'

  Whistleblower warns about risks teens face on social media

11th Hour

Nikki Haley endorsed by Charles Koch-backed political network

07:54

The anti-Trump political network backed by Charles Koch endorsed Nikki Haley in the 2024 presidential race. It comes as Haley continues to lag behind Donald Trump in primary polls, even in her home state. David Plouffe and Tim Miller break down what this endorsement means for the election.Nov. 29, 2023

