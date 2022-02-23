Richard Engel gets caught in shelling in eastern Ukrainian village
03:30
NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel shows MTP Daily exclusive video of his team experiencing a shelling in eastern Ukraine, where he says they're "definitely seeing an escalation" of firing from Russian separatists. Feb. 23, 2022
