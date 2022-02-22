McFaul: 'Very skeptical' of a diplomatic solution with Putin
02:02
Share this -
copied
Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul discusses the possibility of a diplomatic solution with Putin ahead of Biden's remarks on what the administration says is a Russian "invasion" of Ukraine. Feb. 22, 2022
UP NEXT
Rep. Boyle calls for Russia sanctions: 'Strongly support' going after Putin, oligarchs personally
06:58
Fmr. Bush national security adviser: Putin has built a 'much more formidable' military than 2008
02:14
Democrats look for a messaging shift ahead of Biden’s State of the Union address
01:36
Rep. Langevin: 'Serious escalation' if Putin recognizes key regions of Ukraine
01:27
US, Ukraine have discussed exit plan for Zelenskyy from Kyiv if Russia invades
01:42
Putin reportedly recognizes Ukrainian region as independent state