Residents of bellwether Anson County, N.C. losing trust in lawmakers ahead of primaries

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Fetterman not attending campaign rally tomorrow, recovering from stroke

    01:14

  • Sen. Durbin: 'We don't have 60 votes for any kind of gun safety legislation'

    01:11

  • Full Mark Esper: ‘Stepping away would have been the wrong thing to do for the country’

    10:47

  • Kathy Barnette: ‘I look forward’ to working with GOP to win ‘important seat’

    02:16

  • Kathy Barnette on past Islamophobic tweets: 'I would never have said that'

    01:29

  • Full Baldwin: ‘I really dispute [GOP] characterization’ that failed federal abortion bill goes beyond Roe v. Wade

    07:35

  • Inside a real-life war game: China and U.S. square off over Taiwan

    11:02

  • Ukraine pushes Russian forces outside of artillery range of Kharkiv

    01:39

  • ‘All my money is going towards gas:’ Georgia residents feel pain at the pump two weeks ahead of primary elections

    02:27

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas McCarthy, four other sitting Congress members

    04:33

  • Inflation is ‘way worse than the numbers would suggest’ for families

    01:41

  • Philadelphia airwaves ‘full of Oz and McCormick’ ahead of May 17 primary

    00:58

  • Full Kenyatta: 'Unlike [Fetterman], I am a progressive'

    08:54

  • 'Women are not paid less': Arizona GOP candidate denies gender pay gap

    01:40

  • Rep. Lamb: 'Totally unproven' Fetterman connects better with Pa. swing voters

    07:26

  • Fetterman: After his first Senate loss, 'we’re one of the most well-resourced campaigns'

    03:50

  • 'Major error': Pa. voters on Trump endorsing Oz in Senate primary

    01:46

  • ‘It’s not just about labor issues’: Union workers in Western Pennsylvania organize before primary

    02:11

  • Pa. State Sen. Yudichak: Democratic Party started to 'demonize' blue collar voters

    02:04

  • Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary 'comes down to celebrity vs. sincerity'

    01:35

MTP Daily

Residents of bellwether Anson County, N.C. losing trust in lawmakers ahead of primaries

02:16

NBC News correspondent Antonia Hylton reports that ahead of tomorrow's primaries in North Carolina, "many of the voters, particularly Black voters under the age of 40 here, tell me that they're not that engaged with the midterms ... because they feel fed up with the entire system."May 16, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Fetterman not attending campaign rally tomorrow, recovering from stroke

    01:14

  • Sen. Durbin: 'We don't have 60 votes for any kind of gun safety legislation'

    01:11

  • Full Mark Esper: ‘Stepping away would have been the wrong thing to do for the country’

    10:47

  • Kathy Barnette: ‘I look forward’ to working with GOP to win ‘important seat’

    02:16

  • Kathy Barnette on past Islamophobic tweets: 'I would never have said that'

    01:29

  • Full Baldwin: ‘I really dispute [GOP] characterization’ that failed federal abortion bill goes beyond Roe v. Wade

    07:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All