IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Gov. Polis: Some GOP 'snatching defeat from the jaws of victory' by going 'anti-science'

    06:40
  • UP NEXT

    Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes to appear before Jan. 6 select committee

    00:17

  • Progressives eyeing Rep. Cuellar primary amid FBI investigation

    02:28

  • Rep. Clyburn: Time for Democrats to 'come together' behind Childs for SCOTUS, Harrison at DNC

    08:16

  • White House looks to ease Democratic tensions amid 'strained' relationship with DNC

    02:29

  • Fauci: ‘I support [Dr. Walensky] very, very heavily’ to restore confidence in CDC

    10:09

  • Gen. Milley: ‘Things just feel different right now’ with Russia

    02:58

  • New EPA plan cracks down on pollution in communities of color

    04:35

  • Kaine: SCOTUS nomination is a chance to calm the waters after 'we fell short' on voting rights

    07:38

  • Wiley: Black women have been ‘grossly underrepresented on the bench’

    01:39

  • Full Kirby: U.S. is getting ‘our piece’ of potential NATO Response Force ‘more ready’

    06:06

  • Sen. Cardin: Senate expects to ‘get to finish line during this year’ on Breyer replacement

    09:03

  • Jim Messina: ‘No bigger issue’ than a judicial pick to unite Democrats ahead of midterms

    01:34

  • Kelly O’Donnell: Breyer retirement could give Pres. Biden ‘historic legacy opportunity’

    02:29

  • Pete Williams: Justice Breyer marked by belief that the Court ‘must be practical’

    01:40

  • Sen. Warner on Sen. Sinema censure: 'Hesitant' to be 'following the Republican lead'

    01:34

  • Full Panel: Democratic, GOP parties both unpopular and divided in NBC poll

    11:12

  • Voto Latino president: Sen. Sinema went 'on the wrong side of history'

    05:36

  • Arizona Democrats 'furious' with Sen. Sinema on voting rights

    03:03

  • Biden briefed on military options in 'advance' of potential Russian Ukraine invasion

    02:31

MTP Daily

Gov. Polis: Some GOP 'snatching defeat from the jaws of victory' by going 'anti-science'

06:40

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) discusses him saying "the emergency is over" on Covid and the messaging around Covid ahead of the midterms. Feb. 1, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Gov. Polis: Some GOP 'snatching defeat from the jaws of victory' by going 'anti-science'

    06:40
  • UP NEXT

    Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes to appear before Jan. 6 select committee

    00:17

  • Progressives eyeing Rep. Cuellar primary amid FBI investigation

    02:28

  • Rep. Clyburn: Time for Democrats to 'come together' behind Childs for SCOTUS, Harrison at DNC

    08:16

  • White House looks to ease Democratic tensions amid 'strained' relationship with DNC

    02:29

  • Fauci: ‘I support [Dr. Walensky] very, very heavily’ to restore confidence in CDC

    10:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All