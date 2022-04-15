IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Browder: 'We should have a no-fly zone' over Ukraine

    02:14
  • UP NEXT

    Browder: ‘Putin doesn’t know how to back down,’ sanctions can only deplete Russian resources

    01:51

  • Pentagon: Russian warship sank in Black Sea after being struck by Ukrainian missiles

    01:54

  • Ukrainian Jews begin Passover celebrations amid war

    01:59

  • Meet the Press Reports: NFL under growing spotlight due to lack of diversity among head coaches

    03:51

  • Full Cuellar Interview: ‘Cartels are going to be enriched by Title 42 going away’

    08:02

  • New polling shows voters across the country oppose Title 42 rollback

    04:55

  • Fmr. Amb. Taylor: ‘Ukrainian resistance will continue’ as long as U.S. keeps up weapons supply

    06:48

  • Clint Watts explains how Ukrainians could have attacked Russian flagship

    03:43

  • Alabama governor signs law making gender-affirming medical care a felony

    04:42

  • Brooklyn subway shooting suspect reportedly arrested in New York City

    01:26

  • Ukrainian MP: ‘There are so many tragedies right now’ in Ukraine

    04:45

  • After helicopters are pulled from Ukraine military aid, reports they could be added in a 'later package'

    02:31

  • French President Macron to face far-right candidate Le Pen in runoff election

    07:02

  • 'Buildup of Russian combat power' near Luhansk, Ukraine in coming weeks

    01:56

  • Meet the Press Reports: More than a third of Latinos see misinformation often online

    01:25

  • Jeremy Bash: Train station attack in eastern Ukraine 'obviously a war crime'

    01:24

  • ‘Happiest … we’ve seen the president in a while:’ Biden celebrates Judge Jackson confirmation

    01:46

  • NBC poll shows major shift in Congressional preference since 2018

    04:13

  • 'Let's beat Putin in Ukraine': Fmr. Ambassador to Ukraine outlines weapons US could still send

    02:04

MTP Daily

Browder: 'We should have a no-fly zone' over Ukraine

02:14

"We are already in World War III. ... If we show Putin strength, that's the one thing that could cause him to moderate," says Putin critic Bill Browder on MTP Daily. April 15, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Browder: 'We should have a no-fly zone' over Ukraine

    02:14
  • UP NEXT

    Browder: ‘Putin doesn’t know how to back down,’ sanctions can only deplete Russian resources

    01:51

  • Pentagon: Russian warship sank in Black Sea after being struck by Ukrainian missiles

    01:54

  • Ukrainian Jews begin Passover celebrations amid war

    01:59

  • Meet the Press Reports: NFL under growing spotlight due to lack of diversity among head coaches

    03:51

  • Full Cuellar Interview: ‘Cartels are going to be enriched by Title 42 going away’

    08:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All