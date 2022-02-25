‘No one knows what tonight will bring’ in Kyiv

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Anti-war protests break out in St. Petersburg and Novosibirsk00:29
Panetta: America ‘will bear some of the consequences’ of Putin’s actions in Ukraine06:12
Russians capture Chernobyl, forces 'heading toward major cities' in Ukraine02:49
Russian banks, semiconductors, oligarchs to be targeted in sanctions01:50
Republican flips Jacksonville City Council seat in swing county03:26
Full Panel: Democrats divided over response to Russian conflict09:58
Negotiators in ‘final stretch’ of agreeing on new Iran nuclear deal02:01
Rep. Houlahan: Putin ‘wins’ with division, US must show ‘unity’00:49
'All of a sudden, boom': Richard Engel gets caught in shelling in Eastern Ukraine03:30
McFaul: 'Very skeptical' of a diplomatic solution with Putin02:02
Rep. Boyle calls for Russia sanctions: 'Strongly support' going after Putin, oligarchs personally06:58
Fmr. Bush national security adviser: Putin has built a 'much more formidable' military than 200802:14
Democrats look for a messaging shift ahead of Biden’s State of the Union address01:36
Rep. Langevin: 'Serious escalation' if Putin recognizes key regions of Ukraine01:27
US, Ukraine have discussed exit plan for Zelenskyy from Kyiv if Russia invades01:42
Putin reportedly recognizes Ukrainian region as independent state00:48
What to watch for in Ukraine over the next few days02:27
Ukraine fighting ‘a full information war’ against Russia ahead of possible invasion02:39
Democrats look at party strategy after San Francisco school board recall01:46
Stavridis: Zelenskyy leaving Ukraine ‘starts to look bad under any circumstance’06:26
‘No one knows what tonight will bring’ in Kyiv02:42
NBC's Erin McLaughlin reports live from Kyiv: “People here are facing an extraordinarily desperate situation."Feb. 25, 2022
UP NEXT
Anti-war protests break out in St. Petersburg and Novosibirsk00:29
Panetta: America ‘will bear some of the consequences’ of Putin’s actions in Ukraine06:12
Russians capture Chernobyl, forces 'heading toward major cities' in Ukraine02:49
Russian banks, semiconductors, oligarchs to be targeted in sanctions01:50
Republican flips Jacksonville City Council seat in swing county03:26
Full Panel: Democrats divided over response to Russian conflict09:58