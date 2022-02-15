IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

msnbc

Watts on Putin pulling back troops: ‘He is in a position where he could invade at any moment and at the same point he could pull back’

10:57

NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel, Former US Ambassador of NATO Douglas Lute, NBC News National Security Analyst Clint Watts, and NBC News Political Analyst and New York Times Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker joined Chris Jansing to discuss the confusion coming out of Ukraine after Putin said Russia will pull back some of its troops. This morning the Secretary General of NATO said “he doesn’t see any evidence of a real de-escalation,” Engel says. The mixed-messaging gives Putin the option to either invade, or to “escape the situation he has put himself in and make the West look silly,” says Watts. “He is going to try to play it both ways to keep his options open.”Feb. 15, 2022

