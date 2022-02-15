Watts on Putin pulling back troops: ‘He is in a position where he could invade at any moment and at the same point he could pull back’
10:57
Share this -
copied
NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel, Former US Ambassador of NATO Douglas Lute, NBC News National Security Analyst Clint Watts, and NBC News Political Analyst and New York Times Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker joined Chris Jansing to discuss the confusion coming out of Ukraine after Putin said Russia will pull back some of its troops. This morning the Secretary General of NATO said “he doesn’t see any evidence of a real de-escalation,” Engel says. The mixed-messaging gives Putin the option to either invade, or to “escape the situation he has put himself in and make the West look silly,” says Watts. “He is going to try to play it both ways to keep his options open.”Feb. 15, 2022
UP NEXT
Covid study finds risk of heart problems after infection
05:13
Chu on interest rates and high prices: ‘If rates go higher it will cost our country even more’
09:30
Kinsa CEO on Covid: ‘Cases are continuing to drop…but we aren’t out of the woods yet’
02:56
Dr. Joseph Lee: ‘I think safe injection site can be very helpful for people, they can be life-saving’
03:37
Brian Deese on rising inflation, impacts of Covid vaccine mandate protests in Canada
03:42
Fmr. White House Council of Economic Advisers Chair on latest inflation number