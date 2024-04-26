Watch the ReidOut with Joy Reid Highlights: April 25

- UP NEXT
Justice Jackson raises a red flag on the idea of a president with no legal liability10:47
‘High priest of policy’: Sen. Whitehouse slams ‘pompous’ Gorsuch on Trump immunity04:16
Murder, coup, bribery: Trump team stands by extreme hypotheticals in Supreme Court immunity case11:35
'That was embarrassing': Tribe torches Trump-friendly SCOTUS justices on immunity07:10
Lawrence: Supreme Court justices can protect the Constitution or Trump06:43
‘Surreal’: Ex-National Enquirer publisher admits ‘catch-and-kill’ schemes aimed to aid Trump in 201603:15
'Genuinely shocking': Pro-Trump justices give presidential immunity case bad faith treatment11:28
‘They should move Supreme Court to RNC headquarters’: Top Dem slams GOPer justices protecting Trump12:00
‘Exposed’: Republican SCOTUS justices doing ‘everything in their power to protect Trump’ expert says04:34
Trump attorneys descend into disaster at criminal trial06:27
Ari Melber breaks down Trump’s ‘license to kill or coup’ defense heard by SCOTUS22:30
'Extraordinary set' of arguments: Supreme Court weighs future role of the president06:55
Not just about 'business records' but 'election interference': Paul Butler on hush money trial06:37
'Nothing' in U.S. history suggests president needs absolute immunity: Weissman05:08
‘Eternal repercussions’: Supreme Court hears arguments on Trump’s immunity claim04:37
Official acts versus private? Justices weigh Trump's presidential immunity claims06:38
'Messy argument': Supreme Court considers historic presidential immunity claim04:23
The Atlantic: What if Mike Johnson is actually good at this?09:54
