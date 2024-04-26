Watch Morning Joe Highlights: April 26

- UP NEXT
Doris Kearns Goodwin recalls her time with anti-war protests of the sixties04:08
Dame Judi Dench details her history performing Shakespeare08:15
John Kirby: No evidence Israel is committing genocide in Gaza10:06
Chris Matthews: We have to protect our democracy now; 2024 is the year to defend our democracy03:04
Jon Meacham: Are the people committed to voting for Trump affected by any of this?12:42
Michael Fanone: Where is the urgency to address the matter at hand?08:52
'Football is boring as hell': Trump's hating on football the focus of new Biden ad02:14
Lisa Rubin: We're not going to see a trial in Judge Chutkan's court anytime soon06:41
Justice Jackson raises a red flag on the idea of a president with no legal liability10:47
‘High priest of policy’: Sen. Whitehouse slams ‘pompous’ Gorsuch on Trump immunity04:16
Murder, coup, bribery: Trump team stands by extreme hypotheticals in Supreme Court immunity case11:35
'That was embarrassing': Tribe torches Trump-friendly SCOTUS justices on immunity07:10
Lawrence: Supreme Court justices can protect the Constitution or Trump06:43
‘Surreal’: Ex-National Enquirer publisher admits ‘catch-and-kill’ schemes aimed to aid Trump in 201603:15
'Genuinely shocking': Pro-Trump justices give presidential immunity case bad faith treatment11:28
‘They should move Supreme Court to RNC headquarters’: Top Dem slams GOPer justices protecting Trump12:00
‘Exposed’: Republican SCOTUS justices doing ‘everything in their power to protect Trump’ expert says04:34
Trump attorneys descend into disaster at criminal trial06:27
Ari Melber breaks down Trump’s ‘license to kill or coup’ defense heard by SCOTUS22:30
- UP NEXT
Doris Kearns Goodwin recalls her time with anti-war protests of the sixties04:08
Dame Judi Dench details her history performing Shakespeare08:15
John Kirby: No evidence Israel is committing genocide in Gaza10:06
Chris Matthews: We have to protect our democracy now; 2024 is the year to defend our democracy03:04
Jon Meacham: Are the people committed to voting for Trump affected by any of this?12:42
Michael Fanone: Where is the urgency to address the matter at hand?08:52
Play All