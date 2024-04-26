IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: Key takeaways from Day 8 of Trump's hush money trial

Watch Morning Joe Highlights: April 26
April 26, 202438:24
  • UP NEXT

    Doris Kearns Goodwin recalls her time with anti-war protests of the sixties

    04:08

  • Dame Judi Dench details her history performing Shakespeare

    08:15

  • John Kirby: No evidence Israel is committing genocide in Gaza

    10:06

  • Chris Matthews: We have to protect our democracy now; 2024 is the year to defend our democracy

    03:04

  • Jon Meacham: Are the people committed to voting for Trump affected by any of this?

    12:42

  • Michael Fanone: Where is the urgency to address the matter at hand?

    08:52

  • 'Football is boring as hell': Trump's hating on football the focus of new Biden ad

    02:14

  • Lisa Rubin: We're not going to see a trial in Judge Chutkan's court anytime soon

    06:41

  • Justice Jackson raises a red flag on the idea of a president with no legal liability 

    10:47

  • ‘High priest of policy’: Sen. Whitehouse slams ‘pompous’ Gorsuch on Trump immunity

    04:16

  • Murder, coup, bribery: Trump team stands by extreme hypotheticals in Supreme Court immunity case

    11:35

  • 'That was embarrassing': Tribe torches Trump-friendly SCOTUS justices on immunity

    07:10

  • Lawrence: Supreme Court justices can protect the Constitution or Trump

    06:43

  • ‘Surreal’: Ex-National Enquirer publisher admits ‘catch-and-kill’ schemes aimed to aid Trump in 2016

    03:15

  • 'Genuinely shocking': Pro-Trump justices give presidential immunity case bad faith treatment

    11:28

  • ‘They should move Supreme Court to RNC headquarters’: Top Dem slams GOPer justices protecting Trump

    12:00

  • ‘Exposed’: Republican SCOTUS justices doing ‘everything in their power to protect Trump’ expert says

    04:34

  • Trump attorneys descend into disaster at criminal trial

    06:27

  • Ari Melber breaks down Trump’s ‘license to kill or coup’ defense heard by SCOTUS

    22:30

msnbc

Watch Morning Joe Highlights: April 26

38:24

'Morning Joe' breaks down the day's biggest stories. Watch on MSNBC weekdays from 6-10 a.m. ET.April 26, 2024

  • UP NEXT

    Doris Kearns Goodwin recalls her time with anti-war protests of the sixties

    04:08

  • Dame Judi Dench details her history performing Shakespeare

    08:15

  • John Kirby: No evidence Israel is committing genocide in Gaza

    10:06

  • Chris Matthews: We have to protect our democracy now; 2024 is the year to defend our democracy

    03:04

  • Jon Meacham: Are the people committed to voting for Trump affected by any of this?

    12:42

  • Michael Fanone: Where is the urgency to address the matter at hand?

    08:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All