Walker camp dismayed at rural vote returns in Georgia runoff

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Spike Lee rallies crowd at Warnock party as votes are counted

    01:45

  • Reflected in Georgia's blue shift: a national demographic 'inflection point'

    05:13

  • Michael Cohen: 'This is the death spiral of the Trump Organization'

    04:09

  • Jury finds Trump Organization guilty on all counts in tax fraud trial

    05:07

  • Family of fallen Jan. 6 officer refuses to shake Republican leaders' hands

    01:30

  • Rep. Biggs announces challenge to McCarthy for speaker

    01:27

  • Thompson says Jan. 6 committee has made decision on criminal referrals

    02:38

  • DHS to extend temporary legal status for Haitian migrants

    02:46

  • Runoff candidates campaign across Georgia ahead of election

    05:58

  • White House calls on GOP leaders to denounce Trump comments on terminating Constitution

    01:58

  • Jury deliberations underway in Trump Organization tax fraud trial

    02:39

  • Supreme Court hears arguments in case over web designer's refusal to work on same-sex weddings

    02:40

  • Sen. Tammy Baldwin on spearheading the historic bipartisan effort to pass the same-sex marriage bill 

    04:42

  • Trump’s 3rd presidential run is off to a disastrous start – but he will “respect no laws” other than his own 

    05:57

  • The strategies Warnock, Walker campaigns are focusing on as run-off election day nears

    03:06

  •  In new memoir, truth crusader Maria Ressa takes aim at social media

    06:33

  • Velshi: Democracy is on the line in this upcoming SCOTUS case.

    04:25

  • The real story behind the proposed changes in the Democratic primary calendar

    06:01

  • Dean Obeidallah on Neo-Nazi Anglin, just reinstated on Twitter, owing him $4.1 million court judgment

    07:09

  • Closing arguments wrap in Trump Organization tax fraud trial

    01:25

msnbc

Walker camp dismayed at rural vote returns in Georgia runoff

03:41

Vaughn Hillyard, correspondent for NBC News, reports live from Herschel Walker headquarters on remarks by a Walker ally that the path to victory is narrow because rural counties are not making up for urban Democratic voters as much as the Walker campaign had hoped. Dec. 7, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Spike Lee rallies crowd at Warnock party as votes are counted

    01:45

  • Reflected in Georgia's blue shift: a national demographic 'inflection point'

    05:13

  • Michael Cohen: 'This is the death spiral of the Trump Organization'

    04:09

  • Jury finds Trump Organization guilty on all counts in tax fraud trial

    05:07

  • Family of fallen Jan. 6 officer refuses to shake Republican leaders' hands

    01:30

  • Rep. Biggs announces challenge to McCarthy for speaker

    01:27

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All