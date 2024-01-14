IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump maintains dominant lead in final Iowa poll before caucuses

    05:21
  • UP NEXT

    Biden loyalist Clyburn reveals Biden ready to 'clap back' at Trump

    11:40

  • Trump mainstreams political violence with normalizing repetition

    07:27

  • Charlamagne Tha God: 'I may talk about Biden's shortcomings but Trump is the end of democracy'

    08:42

  • ‘Terror as a tactic’: Threat of MAGA mob looms over 2024 Republican primary

    09:08

  • Trump’s prison fears echo as lawyer claims ‘license to kill’: GOP mulls options in Iowa vote

    09:16

  • Trump issues most chilling claim yet ahead of 2024 election

    05:23

  • Psaki: Iowa is about ‘the expectations game’ and ‘how it sets you up’ for the rest of the primaries

    07:47

  • Rep. Clyburn: We have the issues and the candidate on our side

    04:21

  • Steve Inskeep and Joe Scarborough illustrate how to interview Trump in 2024

    08:23

  • John Heilemann: It's now a race for second place in Iowa

    07:24

  • Joe: Trump keeps saying things that work to his detriment

    09:58

  • Is a Trump-Haley South Carolina throwdown coming? Kornacki breaks down a key move

    03:47

  • 'Is Donald Trump a threat to our democracy?': Morning Joe gave DeSantis two chances to answer. He refused.

    02:48

  • Ron DeSantis: Trump engaging in 'massive' gaslighting when it comes to me

    10:27

  • Jill Biden: We cannot let go of our democracy

    07:16

  • Jill Biden: Democracy and our freedoms are what's on the line this year

    03:36

  • Nancy Pelosi blasts Trump for bashing Obamacare, says health a top issue for Dems

    11:25

  • What Chris Christie's bid for the WH did for Republicans

    08:58

msnbc

Trump maintains dominant lead in final Iowa poll before caucuses

05:21

Donald Trump maintains a dominant lead before Monday’s GOP caucuses, with Nikki Haley slightly ahead of Ron DeSantis in a tight race for second place. MSNBC's Steve Kornacki breaks down the results of the final NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll before the Iowa caucuses.Jan. 14, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Trump maintains dominant lead in final Iowa poll before caucuses

    05:21
  • UP NEXT

    Biden loyalist Clyburn reveals Biden ready to 'clap back' at Trump

    11:40

  • Trump mainstreams political violence with normalizing repetition

    07:27

  • Charlamagne Tha God: 'I may talk about Biden's shortcomings but Trump is the end of democracy'

    08:42

  • ‘Terror as a tactic’: Threat of MAGA mob looms over 2024 Republican primary

    09:08

  • Trump’s prison fears echo as lawyer claims ‘license to kill’: GOP mulls options in Iowa vote

    09:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All