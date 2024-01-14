Trump maintains dominant lead in final Iowa poll before caucuses

- Now Playing
Trump maintains dominant lead in final Iowa poll before caucuses05:21
- UP NEXT
Biden loyalist Clyburn reveals Biden ready to 'clap back' at Trump11:40
Trump mainstreams political violence with normalizing repetition07:27
Charlamagne Tha God: 'I may talk about Biden's shortcomings but Trump is the end of democracy'08:42
‘Terror as a tactic’: Threat of MAGA mob looms over 2024 Republican primary09:08
Trump’s prison fears echo as lawyer claims ‘license to kill’: GOP mulls options in Iowa vote09:16
Trump issues most chilling claim yet ahead of 2024 election05:23
Psaki: Iowa is about ‘the expectations game’ and ‘how it sets you up’ for the rest of the primaries07:47
Rep. Clyburn: We have the issues and the candidate on our side04:21
Steve Inskeep and Joe Scarborough illustrate how to interview Trump in 202408:23
John Heilemann: It's now a race for second place in Iowa07:24
Joe: Trump keeps saying things that work to his detriment09:58
Is a Trump-Haley South Carolina throwdown coming? Kornacki breaks down a key move03:47
'Is Donald Trump a threat to our democracy?': Morning Joe gave DeSantis two chances to answer. He refused.02:48
Ron DeSantis: Trump engaging in 'massive' gaslighting when it comes to me10:27
Jill Biden: We cannot let go of our democracy07:16
Jill Biden: Democracy and our freedoms are what's on the line this year03:36
Nancy Pelosi blasts Trump for bashing Obamacare, says health a top issue for Dems11:25
What Chris Christie's bid for the WH did for Republicans08:58
- Now Playing
Trump maintains dominant lead in final Iowa poll before caucuses05:21
- UP NEXT
Biden loyalist Clyburn reveals Biden ready to 'clap back' at Trump11:40
Trump mainstreams political violence with normalizing repetition07:27
Charlamagne Tha God: 'I may talk about Biden's shortcomings but Trump is the end of democracy'08:42
‘Terror as a tactic’: Threat of MAGA mob looms over 2024 Republican primary09:08
Trump’s prison fears echo as lawyer claims ‘license to kill’: GOP mulls options in Iowa vote09:16
Play All