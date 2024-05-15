IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump's defense team to continue cross examination of Michael Cohen on Thursday
May 15, 202413:37

    04:01
Morning Joe

Trump's defense team to continue cross examination of Michael Cohen on Thursday

13:37

Donald Trump's defense team will continue its cross examination of Michael Cohen on Thursday as it tries to discredit the prosecution's key witness in Trump's criminal hush money trial. The Morning Joe panel discusses the latest.May 15, 2024

