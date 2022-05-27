IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

msnbc

Texas official gives full timeline of Uvalde shooting

11:56

Texas Public Safety Director Steven McCraw explained the updated timeline of the deadly Uvalde school shooting and how the gumman breached the elementary school amid criticism over the police response.May 27, 2022

