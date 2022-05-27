Texas official gives full timeline of Uvalde shooting

Texas official: Police made 'wrong decision' by waiting to breach classroom during Uvalde shooting02:12
Texas official gives full timeline of Uvalde shooting11:56
Uvalde students speak out after surviving school shooting09:46
'Everybody in the community is in pain': Uvalde City Council member says town is 'heartbroken'06:36
Questions surround 'confusing, conflicting' police response to Texas shooting07:44
Jonathan Chait: The right's playbook for deflecting anger after shootings05:54
Texas police now say no armed officer on duty when school shooting began, raise more questions04:21
David Frum: Things changed a lot for the worse since Sandy Hook09:21
Texas officials detail timeline of school shooting amid questions over police response05:42
Rev. Al: I think the president is legitimately angry on guns08:03
Our children are asking for us to 'make childhood childhood again'10:26
New questions about police response to school massacre06:35
Meacham: Nobody is talking about taking everything away10:22
Joe: What Beto said to reporters is supported by the majority of Americans08:51
Joe: Doing nothing to stop this ongoing carnage is a sin06:20
Texas community clings to faith, hope after elementary school mass shooting06:08
Abbott: Gunman posted on Facebook about shooting grandmother, elementary school01:24
Adm. James Stavridis: We have got to get out of this dark thicket06:41
Watch: Beto O'Rourke confronts Texas governor at shooting news conference02:41
Joe: Republicans will come up with a thousand excuses for why we shouldn't do anything09:17
