Speaker Johnson makes remarks after Houses passes foreign aid for Israel and Ukraine

Biden says national security package will deliver 'critical support'01:36
- Now Playing
Speaker Johnson makes remarks after Houses passes foreign aid for Israel and Ukraine04:52
- UP NEXT
FISA surveillance power renewed moments after it expired04:03
House passes bill to ban TikTok in the U.S. if it doesn’t divest01:01
House set to vote on TikTok bill and foreign aid to Israel and Ukraine03:07
'It's not our job': Democrats getting sick of saving Johnson from GOP dysfunction07:57
Full jury seated for Trump hush money criminal trial02:04
Will Trump get involved in the House speaker fight?05:40
House votes to advance bills for Ukraine and Israel aid03:12
Bill Barr latest craven Republican to lose spine, back Trump despite criticism08:02
'Pressure' on hush money case 'only going to go up': Charles Coleman10:59
‘While it might threaten the speakership, it also might save it’: Julie Tsirkin on Ukraine Aid03:54
Pennsylvania election official works to combat voter apathy03:21
Trial will take on 'evocative life': Jury selection resumes in Trump's hush money trial08:25
Kennedy family members endorse President Biden03:37
'Trial unlike any other': Jury selection continues in Trump's hush money trial10:51
Speaker Johnson 'going to survive' threats by fellow Republicans to oust him05:31
Rep. Turner: ‘The bully caucus believes’ they can ‘threaten the Speaker and that needs to stop’08:33
Second seated juror in Trump hush money trial has been dismissed02:26
‘Remarkable scene’: Schiff lauds Trump facing justice in criminal trial05:20
Biden says national security package will deliver 'critical support'01:36
- Now Playing
Speaker Johnson makes remarks after Houses passes foreign aid for Israel and Ukraine04:52
- UP NEXT
FISA surveillance power renewed moments after it expired04:03
House passes bill to ban TikTok in the U.S. if it doesn’t divest01:01
House set to vote on TikTok bill and foreign aid to Israel and Ukraine03:07
'It's not our job': Democrats getting sick of saving Johnson from GOP dysfunction07:57
Play All