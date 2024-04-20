IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Speaker Johnson makes remarks after Houses passes foreign aid for Israel and Ukraine
April 20, 202404:52

    Speaker Johnson makes remarks after Houses passes foreign aid for Israel and Ukraine

Speaker Johnson makes remarks after Houses passes foreign aid for Israel and Ukraine

04:52

House Speaker Mike Johnson spoke after the House passed a set of foreign aid packages, including $60.8 billion in aid for Ukraine, remarking that he would rather "send bullets" than troops to overseas conflicts. Johnson has faced threats to oust him as speaker from GOP lawmakers opposing Ukraine funding. April 20, 2024

