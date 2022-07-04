IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Police apprehend person 'believed to be responsible' for mass shooting at Highland Park July 4 parade

  • Now Playing

    Illinois senator on Highland Park shooting: We have to do more to keep our community safe

    02:16
  • UP NEXT

    'This madness has to stop' Illinois Governor Pritzker speaks out after parade shooting

    05:17

  • Authorities identify person of interest in Illinois parade shooting

    01:45

  • Witness describes fear, chaos at Illinois Fourth of July parade shooting

    05:43

  • At least five dead, 16 injured in Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois

    01:21

  • Police respond to shooting at July Fourth parade

    03:50

  • Police respond to shooting at Independence Day Parade in Highland Park, Illinois

    00:26

  • Tragedy Strikes In Akron Ohio

    06:19

  • Akron mayor on bodycam showing fatal Walker shooting: 'Violence, destruction are not the answer'

    01:46

  • Jayland Walker family attorney says no evidence found that 25-year-old was armed when shot

    04:11

  • “The week that changed America”

    05:59

  • Combatting the GOP-Packed Court of Minority Rule

    12:43

  • SCOTUS to hear case that is a ‘five alarm fire for democracy’

    10:40

  • How women over 50 are having an impact on gun reform

    04:49

  • Trump embraced armed rally attendees; sought to join them in march: Jan. 6 hearing witness

    07:16

  • Michael Waldman: After Supreme Court gun ruling, 'some aspects' of new gun safety law ‘will be challenged’

    07:03

  • TX State Sen. Gutierrez sues Texas DPS: “What I don’t get is the lies”

    04:17

  • President Biden signs Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law to prevent gun violence

    05:15

  • Politicized Supreme Court oblivious to rulings' consequences for Americans

    02:17

  • SCOTUS deals double blow to American rights

    04:41

msnbc

Illinois senator on Highland Park shooting: We have to do more to keep our community safe

02:16

Following the identification of the Highland Park parade shooting’s person of interest, Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth extended condolences to the victims' families. She called for the end of assault weapons, and said, "the last time I heard a weapon with that capacity firing that rapidly on Fourth of July was Iraq."July 4, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Illinois senator on Highland Park shooting: We have to do more to keep our community safe

    02:16
  • UP NEXT

    'This madness has to stop' Illinois Governor Pritzker speaks out after parade shooting

    05:17

  • Authorities identify person of interest in Illinois parade shooting

    01:45

  • Witness describes fear, chaos at Illinois Fourth of July parade shooting

    05:43

  • At least five dead, 16 injured in Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois

    01:21

  • Police respond to shooting at July Fourth parade

    03:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All