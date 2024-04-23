IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Prosecutors use National Enquirer witness to show Trump's in-plain-sight election influence scheme
April 23, 202408:26

  • Key twist in Trump's 'catch and kill' scheme will be hard for him to explain away

    10:48

  • Opening statements in first Trump criminal trial

    10:11

  • 'He wrote all of it down??': Prosecutors claim to have handwritten notes of Trump hush money scheme

    09:46

  • Mary Trump: Sleeping Trump sketch makes him feel 'unbearable vulnerability'

    01:03

  • Lawrence: Jeffrey Dahmer's parents were in court for him. Trump is alone.

    09:35

  • 'What have we done?': Lawrence examines shocking Trump evidence revealed in trial

    07:43
  • Now Playing

    Prosecutors use National Enquirer witness to show Trump's in-plain-sight election influence scheme

    08:26
  • UP NEXT

    Trump ally to informer: Ex-National Enquirer publisher to expose hush money 'scheme' as key witness

    08:05

  • Trump forsaken by family? Attorneys paint him as ‘family man’ while he stands alone at trial

    11:15

  • Trump's defense stumbles out of the gate with interruptions to opening statement

    08:11

  • 'Like a child, give him a time out': Weissmann urges 'firm hand' as Trump flouts gag order

    05:39

  • ‘David Pecker worshiped Trump’: Catch and Kill architect takes the stand in Hush Money Trial

    12:05

  • ‘He will be the star witness’: Ex- colleague of David Pecker details the importance of his testimony

    07:44

  • Prosecution plan to make Trump look like ‘jerk and a sleazeball’ with Access Hollywood tape

    06:38

  • ‘He was not rehearsed’: David Pecker, key figure in ‘catch and kill’ scheme takes stand in NY trial

    11:58

  • 'Not a lot happens' without Trump knowing about it: Defense says he had nothing to do with payment

    08:36

  • 'System is working': What it means for a former president to be on trial

    04:50

  • Trump's lawyer says he 'did not commit any crimes' in opening statement

    01:44

  • David Pecker expected to be first witness in hush money trial

    00:35

  • What to expect from opening statements in hush money trial

    11:16

msnbc

Prosecutors use National Enquirer witness to show Trump's in-plain-sight election influence scheme

08:26

Rachel Maddow explains the two facets of what prosecutors in Donald Trump's New York criminal trial showed in the early questioning of witness David Pecker, former publisher of the National Enquirer, who described "checkbook journalism" and the persuasive power of magazine covers, which, in the case of the National Enquirer, are seen by every American that goes to a supermarket.April 23, 2024

  • UP NEXT

    Key twist in Trump's 'catch and kill' scheme will be hard for him to explain away

    10:48

  • Opening statements in first Trump criminal trial

    10:11

  • 'He wrote all of it down??': Prosecutors claim to have handwritten notes of Trump hush money scheme

    09:46

  • Mary Trump: Sleeping Trump sketch makes him feel 'unbearable vulnerability'

    01:03

  • Lawrence: Jeffrey Dahmer's parents were in court for him. Trump is alone.

    09:35

  • 'What have we done?': Lawrence examines shocking Trump evidence revealed in trial

    07:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All