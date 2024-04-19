IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NYPD identifies man who set himself on fire outside Trump trial courthouse
April 19, 202400:42
  • Now Playing

    NYPD identifies man who set himself on fire outside Trump trial courthouse

    00:42
  • UP NEXT

    'An emotional day': Prospective jurors felt weight of Trump trial

    02:26

  • Full jury seated for Trump hush money criminal trial

    02:04

  • Jury selection in Trump hush money trial continues for alternates

    02:20

  • Trump antics already backfiring on his criminal defense as no one trusts him to behave

    07:50

  • ‘He looked less orange’: Trump downgraded during jury selection to ‘just a guy, not a deity’

    08:36

  • ‘Pure thuggery’: Trump juror dismissed after ‘MAGA intimidation machine’ targets her

    05:08

  • ‘He should be thrown in a cell for that’: Trump’s mob boss tactics threaten Hush Money trial

    07:34

  • Full jury has been selected in Trump Hush Money trial

    04:32

  • Fox News host recklessly describe jurors to create chaos in Trump hush money trial

    11:00

  • Second seated juror in Trump hush money trial has been dismissed

    02:26

  • Dismissed juror says he could not be impartial because he had 'satirized' Trump

    04:04

  • Dismissed juror describes seeing Trump in the courtroom during hush money trial

    05:47

  • Prosecutors say Trump has violated gag order seven more times

    01:42

  • Trump juror dismissed after being sworn in for hush money trial

    02:25

  • Seated juror dismissed in Trump hush money trial

    02:04

  • 'The end of his quest for Manhattan's approval': How Trump's trial exposes his insecurities

    10:24

  • 'A clear violation': Gagged Trump posts Fox lie about criminal case jury pool

    06:31

  • Lawrence reacts to Trump post attacking NY criminal case jury pool

    12:11

msnbc

NYPD identifies man who set himself on fire outside Trump trial courthouse

00:42

Members from the New York Police Department identified the man who set himself on fire outside the courthouse of former President Trump's trial as Maxwell Azzarello, of St. Augustine, Fla. His family was unaware that he had traveled to New York earlier in the week. NYPD says it appears he used an alcohol-based substance used for cleaning to light himself on fire.April 19, 2024

  • Now Playing

    NYPD identifies man who set himself on fire outside Trump trial courthouse

    00:42
  • UP NEXT

    'An emotional day': Prospective jurors felt weight of Trump trial

    02:26

  • Full jury seated for Trump hush money criminal trial

    02:04

  • Jury selection in Trump hush money trial continues for alternates

    02:20

  • Trump antics already backfiring on his criminal defense as no one trusts him to behave

    07:50

  • ‘He looked less orange’: Trump downgraded during jury selection to ‘just a guy, not a deity’

    08:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All