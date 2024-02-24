IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Donald Trump wins Republican South Carolina primary over Nikki Haley, NBC News projects

NBC News exit poll: Majority of S.C. GOP primary voters say Trump would be fit to be president if convicted
Feb. 24, 202406:24

65% of South Carolina Republican primary voters said they would consider Donald Trump fit to be president if he was convicted of a crime, according to early NBC News exit poll results. MSNBC's Chris Hayes, Joy Reid, Alex Wagner, Lawrence O'Donnell and other hosts discuss.Feb. 24, 2024

