Key twist in Trump's 'catch and kill' scheme will be hard for him to explain away
April 23, 202410:48
Rachel Maddow reviews the elements of the "catch and kill" scheme that Donald Trump enacted with the help of the National Enquirer against people making claims about his sexual dalliances, and points out the key feature that changes the character of the scheme and puts Trump's defense in an awkward position. Lawrence O'Donnell joins to describe how he expected Trump's defense strategy to play out. April 23, 2024

