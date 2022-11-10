IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep.-elect Wiley Nickel on what his win says to ‘MAGA warriors’

    03:59

  • Biden White House feels ‘confident’ in uncalled midterm races

    06:12

  • Republicans deceived, disappointed by their own boastful expectations

    01:34
  • Now Playing

    In heartening surprise, many losing election deniers concede defeat

    01:52
  • UP NEXT

    'All of these things all at once': Voters brought multiple priorities to ballot box

    05:01

  • Democratic 'turnout machine' tested as Nevada counts votes for second day

    06:05

  • Uncalled races leave paths for both parties to control the House

    06:50

  • Uncertainty about congressional control leaves markets guessing

    04:25

  • First Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania Summer Lee lays out her agenda

    05:22

  • Boebert opponent Adam Frisch to focus on jobs, healthcare ‘not spending time at Mar-a-Lago’

    06:09

  • Wes Moore: I'm proud to be the first Black governor of Maryland, but that's not the assignment

    07:49

  • Joy Reid: Florida kids probably can’t learn about nation’s first lesbian governor

    01:33

  • Cecile Richards: Voters 'soundly defeated abortion bans' in midterms

    07:58

  • Jon Meacham: ‘Democracy is dependent on our being able to win graciously and lost humbly’

    06:58

  • 'Election workers delivered for democracy' Chris Krebs on midterm election security

    04:38

  • Sen. McCaskill: I don’t know how election deniers are ‘gonna get their story straight'

    03:51

  • Watch President Biden's full remarks following midterm elections

    52:40

  • 'A lot of people said we couldn't do what we did' Becca Balint on her historic VT victory

    03:03

  • Dave Wasserman: ‘Last night was the wildest election night that I've ever observed’

    02:06

  • Biden hopes to have decision on 2024 run 'early next year'

    01:53

msnbc

In heartening surprise, many losing election deniers concede defeat

01:52

Rachel Maddow lists several prominent and very vocal deniers of the results of the 2020 election who lost their bid for office and defied fears that their election reject would extend to their own races and a crisis for American democracy.  Nov. 10, 2022

  • Rep.-elect Wiley Nickel on what his win says to ‘MAGA warriors’

    03:59

  • Biden White House feels ‘confident’ in uncalled midterm races

    06:12

  • Republicans deceived, disappointed by their own boastful expectations

    01:34
  • Now Playing

    In heartening surprise, many losing election deniers concede defeat

    01:52
  • UP NEXT

    'All of these things all at once': Voters brought multiple priorities to ballot box

    05:01

  • Democratic 'turnout machine' tested as Nevada counts votes for second day

    06:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All