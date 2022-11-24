Greg Bluestein: ‘Warnock's campaign is is fairly optimistic that things are tilting their way.’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Georgia Supreme Court has ruled that early voting in the Senate runoff can start as soon as this Saturday. Atlanta Journal Constitution Political Reporter Greg Bluestein joins Chris Jansing to discuss. “It's hard to poll these races accurately because we just don't know who's gonna show up after Thanksgiving for this December 6 runoff,” says Bluestein. “But I can tell you that Warnock's campaign is is fairly optimistic that things are tilting their way.”Nov. 24, 2022

