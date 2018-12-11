Chris Redd: How comedy can be a force for social change
SNL’s Chris Redd talks about working with Donald Glover, Lorne Michaels, Lil Wayne and Future, how giving up on his dream to be a rapper paved the way to SNL, and why he thinks comedy can be a force for social change. Redd also opens up about his two auditions for SNL -- including getting high before a flight and learning he did not get the part but the Internet thought he did, and the second audition which landed him on the current cast. This exclusive discussion is from the second installment of Mavericks with Ari Melber, a new series of interviews with artists, musicians and cultural icons. Previous episodes of Mavericks are available at msnbc.com/Mavericks
