Biden to LGBTQ American youth: ‘I’ll always have your back’
01:02
Share this -
copied
President Biden pleads for the Bipartisan Equality Act to get to his desk as state laws target transgender youth, saying he will have their back as their president in hopes that these children have the freedom to be themselves and to reach their “God-given potential.” He also stood firm in a women’s right to choose as a part of accessing healthcare. March 2, 2022
Amid war and plague, Biden tells the country 'it's going to be OK'
01:39
Putin ‘badly miscalculated’ by invading Ukraine says Biden
03:04
The hits Joe Biden didn't take during his State of the Union address
01:07
'Spare a thought for Gov. Reynolds': Unpacking the State of the Union rebuttal
02:45
Now Playing
Biden to LGBTQ American youth: ‘I’ll always have your back’
01:02
UP NEXT
Highlights from Biden's first State of the Union address