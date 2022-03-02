IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Amid war and plague, Biden tells the country 'it's going to be OK'

  • Putin ‘badly miscalculated’ by invading Ukraine says Biden

  • The hits Joe Biden didn't take during his State of the Union address

  • 'Spare a thought for Gov. Reynolds': Unpacking the State of the Union rebuttal

    Biden to LGBTQ American youth: ‘I’ll always have your back’

    Highlights from Biden's first State of the Union address

  • Meet the Republican delivering the Biden rebuttal

  • Inside Biden’s Crucial Speech Amid Global Clash with Putin

  • As Biden Stares Down Putin, Go Inside White House For High Stakes Address I MSNBC Exclusive

  • Michael Beschloss: Biden needs to talk about democracy in ‘existential danger’ of being ‘destroyed’

  • Speaker Pelosi: Putin is ‘afraid of a democracy on his doorstep, which Ukraine proposes’

  • Yamiche Alcindor: White House 'revising' State of the Union speech to 'meet the moment'

Biden to LGBTQ American youth: ‘I’ll always have your back’

President Biden pleads for the Bipartisan Equality Act to get to his desk as state laws target transgender youth, saying he will have their back as their president in hopes that these children have the freedom to be themselves and to reach their “God-given potential.” He also stood firm in a women’s right to choose as a part of accessing healthcare. March 2, 2022

    Biden to LGBTQ American youth: ‘I’ll always have your back’

    Highlights from Biden's first State of the Union address

