Biden receives briefing on 'devastating' extreme weather in Kentucky
04:33
President Biden met with members of his administration to receive a briefing on the extreme weather that impacted Kentucky and other parts of the country. The president promised to provide states with whatever assistance they need to recover. He also announced he would be traveling to Kentucky later this week.Dec. 13, 2021
