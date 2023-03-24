IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Three Americans held captive abroad released this week

  • Rep. Maxine Waters: ‘Your government did something good’ in helping failed banks

  • Biden and Trudeau discuss clean energy efforts in joint press conference

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene and lawmakers tour jail holding Jan. 6 defendants

    Biden to Canadian Parliament: 'You can always count on the United States of America'

    House passes GOP-backed 'Parents Bill of Rights' legislation

msnbc

Biden to Canadian Parliament: 'You can always count on the United States of America'

President Biden praised the continued relationship and partnership of the U.S. and Canada as he addressed Parliament during his visit to Ottawa. The president assured members that they could "always count on" the support of the American people.March 24, 2023

