IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • FBI searched Biden's offices after classified documents found

    01:44
  • Now Playing

    Biden on Hudson rail tunnel investment: 'We're finally getting this done'

    01:45
  • UP NEXT

    Santos says he will recuse himself from sitting on committees

    01:19

  • TikTok CEO to testify at House hearing in March

    02:04

  • Velshi: We must support journalists to bear witness

    05:58

  • Fmr NYPD detective: significant legislation needed to address “toxic police culture”

    05:10

  • AZ Attorney General: I will prosecute participants of death threats, voter intimidation 

    04:13

  • Biden speaks to family of Tyre Nichols

    02:42

  • Pence takes 'full responsibility' for classified documents found at his home

    02:34

  • Ronna McDaniel wins RNC chair vote

    03:00

  • Pelosi has 'absolutely no intention' of watching video of husband's attack

    00:53

  • Surveillance video shows moment suspect broke into Pelosi home before hammer attack

    00:53

  • 'I've got a problem': Audio of Paul Pelosi's 911 call released

    01:17

  • Police release bodycam footage from Paul Pelosi hammer attack

    02:02

  • Garland announces charges in murder-for-hire plot to kill U.S. citizen targeted by Iran

    01:41

  • Gallego: If Sinema runs, she’s a ‘guaranteed third-place losing candidate’

    06:46

  • ‘Let it burn’: MAGA flouts Reagan’s warning after Trump racked up debt

    02:29

  • Over 70 Democrats send letter to Biden criticizing immigration policies

    02:33

  • Garland announces DOJ 'dismantled' international ransomware network

    02:18

  • Schiff announces run for Senate in California

    02:23

msnbc

Biden on Hudson rail tunnel investment: 'We're finally getting this done'

01:45

President Biden traveled to New York City to talk to rail workers and lawmakers about the investments in improving the Hudson rail tunnel to connect New York and New Jersey.Jan. 31, 2023

  • FBI searched Biden's offices after classified documents found

    01:44
  • Now Playing

    Biden on Hudson rail tunnel investment: 'We're finally getting this done'

    01:45
  • UP NEXT

    Santos says he will recuse himself from sitting on committees

    01:19

  • TikTok CEO to testify at House hearing in March

    02:04

  • Velshi: We must support journalists to bear witness

    05:58

  • Fmr NYPD detective: significant legislation needed to address “toxic police culture”

    05:10

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All