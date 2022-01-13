Biden announces deployment of six additional federal medical teams to 'hard-hit states'
President Biden announced that six additional federal medical teams will be deployed to six states that have been dealing with a surge in Covid-19 cases to assist with stress on hospitals. The president also announced the government would be acquiring more tests for Americans and will make high-quality masks available.Jan. 13, 2022
Biden announces deployment of six additional federal medical teams to 'hard-hit states'
