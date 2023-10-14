Ayman: Humanitarian ‘catastrophe’ in Gaza is a 'painful stain on humanity’

Ayman Mohyeldin joins Lindsey Reiser to discuss the humanitarian “catastrophe” unfolding among Gazan civilians as the drinking water shortage worsens and the power supply prepares to run out. “’The suffering on both sides has been an absolutely painful stain on humanity,” Ayman says. “The international community has failed to protect the Israelis that were living there in the southern part of Israel and they have now failed to protect the civilian population that’s there.”Oct. 14, 2023