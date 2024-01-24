IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    ‘He’s a constant liar’: Nancy Pelosi reacts to Trump confusing her with Nikki Haley

    10:51

  • Why this GOP voter couldn’t vote for Trump again

    10:57

  • Haley gets all 6 votes in Dixville Notch midnight vote

    01:55

  • Mass demonstrations send clear message to far-right 'tyranny of the minority'

    02:00

  • ‘America doesn’t do coronations’: Haley pushes back against calls to drop out

    00:46

  • Haley puts focus on undeclared voters in New Hampshire primary

    03:25

  • E. Jean Carroll defamation trial against Trump delayed due to Covid precautions

    02:42

  • 'Welcome home, Ron': Gaetz reacts to DeSantis dropping out of 2024 race

    00:48

  • Ron DeSantis drops out of 2024 race, endorses Trump

    11:24

  • Top conservative New Hampshire newspaper endorses Haley

    03:30

  • Actual governing threatens to trip up Republican anti-government messaging

    05:08

  • Secy. Austin called to testify about hospitalization before Congress

    00:55

  • Denver Mayor on migrant crisis: “There are heartbreaking stories every day”

    05:01

  • Senate passes stopgap funding bill to avert shutdown, sending it to the House

    02:23

  • Judge in Trump's Georgia case orders hearing on misconduct allegations against DA

    01:49

  • José: 'We should never forget' the Uvalde shooting victims

    01:46

  • 'Tragic absence of leadership': Beto O’Rourke slams inaction as more migrants die

    08:12

  • Johnson looks to navigate funding battle with historically slim House majority

    02:02

  • As Republicans fall in behind Trump, Biden faces challenge of preserving Democratic coalition

    07:52

  • Trump wins Iowa Republican caucus, NBC News projects

    08:03

msnbc

Maddow: 'No reason' for Haley to drop out unless defendant Trump is acquitted

07:57

MSNBC's Joy Reid, Stephanie Ruhle, Rachel Maddow, Chris Hayes, and Michael Steele discuss the case for Nikki Haley to stay in the 2024 presidential race as Donald Trump's legal troubles loom.Jan. 24, 2024

  • UP NEXT

    ‘He’s a constant liar’: Nancy Pelosi reacts to Trump confusing her with Nikki Haley

    10:51

  • Why this GOP voter couldn’t vote for Trump again

    10:57

  • Haley gets all 6 votes in Dixville Notch midnight vote

    01:55

  • Mass demonstrations send clear message to far-right 'tyranny of the minority'

    02:00

  • ‘America doesn’t do coronations’: Haley pushes back against calls to drop out

    00:46

  • Haley puts focus on undeclared voters in New Hampshire primary

    03:25

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All