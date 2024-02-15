IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: Fulton County DA Fani Willis testifies in hearing that threatens to disqualify her from Trump case

'Getting ugly': DOJ vet says Willis should 'consider removing herself'
Feb. 15, 202410:50

'Getting ugly': DOJ vet says Willis should 'consider removing herself'

“This is getting ugly and it’s getting messy” Former federal prosecutor Chuck Rosenberg speaks at recess in the Fulton County D.A. misconduct hearing. Rosenberg adds, “It might be appropriate for Ms. Willis to consider removing herself from this case now.”Feb. 15, 2024

