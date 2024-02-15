'I'm not on trial': Willis objects to turning over personal records00:28
Willis on Wade: 'We'll be friends until the day we die'02:32
'That's a lie': Fani Willis pushes back at attorney's questioning about relationship timeline02:01
Fani Willis questioned on reimbursing Nathan Wade for vacations03:05
'Here I am': Fani Willis takes the stand in misconduct allegation hearing01:37
Witness contradicts Nathan Wade's timeline of his relationship with Fani Willis01:26
'Bullsh--': See Trump schooled by his own ambassador on ‘dangerous’ BS about ‘butcher’ Putin03:59
Trump's hush money trial in New York to begin March 2502:35
- Now Playing
'Getting ugly': DOJ vet says Willis should 'consider removing herself'10:50
- UP NEXT
Chuck Rosenberg: Willis should ‘consider removing herself’ from Georgia election interference case04:03
‘Massive benefit’: Immigration surge set to boost U.S. economy by $7 trillion05:07
Danny Cevallos: The appearance of impropriety central to DA Willis misconduct allegations05:13
'He's a dream role': Actor on portraying Bob Marley in new film05:13
Trump arrives for hush money trial hearing02:50
Trump hush money case jury selection begins March 2504:01
Special counsel asks SCOTUS to act quickly in Trump immunity case06:52
Republican senator hits back at colleague for ageist comments04:56
Trump goes on odd tangent about golf while talking about NATO04:46
'A little bit bizarre': House Intel chair makes cryptic warning of 'serious' security threat'04:19
Joe: Trump's cynicism once again cost Republicans the election05:46
- UP NEXT
'I'm not on trial': Willis objects to turning over personal records00:28
Willis on Wade: 'We'll be friends until the day we die'02:32
'That's a lie': Fani Willis pushes back at attorney's questioning about relationship timeline02:01
Fani Willis questioned on reimbursing Nathan Wade for vacations03:05
'Here I am': Fani Willis takes the stand in misconduct allegation hearing01:37
Witness contradicts Nathan Wade's timeline of his relationship with Fani Willis01:26
Play All